74.50% turnout in Kullu district

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 12

The district recorded around 74.50 per cent polling today compared to 79.11 per cent in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The Kullu segment registered a voter turnout of 73.43 per cent, Banjar 72.82 per cent, Manali 77.87 per cent and Anni 73.89 per cent.

The polling for all four constituencies of Kullu district consisting of 329,463 voters (162,844 female and 166,616 male) remained peaceful. Long queues of voters were witnessed in some polling stations even after 5 pm.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ashutosh Garg said that the elections concluded peacefully in all 568 polling booths of Kullu. He added that webcasting facility was provided in 288 polling stations.

He said that women employees shouldered the responsibility of two polling booths in each Assembly constituency of the district.

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among young voters and many elderly also cast their vote. Priyanshu, a first-time voter, said that he was glad to exercise his right to franchise to choose government and become part of the biggest democracy of the world. BJP rebel and Independent candidate Ram Singh said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among people to cast their vote. There were no reports of electors’ protest.

Garg said that the counting of votes would be held on December 8 in Government Senior Secondary School, Manali; Government Degree College, Kullu; Government Senior Secondary School, Banjar; and Government Degree College, Anni.