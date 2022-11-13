 74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

Himachal VOTES 2022

Voters queue up outside a polling station in Kullu to exercise their franchise on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 12

Notwithstanding the blitz campaign in the run-up to the Assembly poll, the voter turnout in the state today was over 74 per cent, lower than the 2017 Vidhan Sabha poll, which saw a 75.57 per cent turnout.

A young woman shows her inked finger after casting vote in Palampur. PTI

The marginally low voter turnout has left the two main political players, the BJP and the Congress, guessing about the voter mood, with there being complete unpredictability about the outcome. The polling percentage in the 2017 Assembly elections was 75.57, while in 2012, it was 72.69. The percentage is likely to increase as polling continued even after 5 pm with voters waiting in queues. Though it is a high voter turnout that normally indicates anti-incumbency, today’s polling figure is giving anxious moments to the ruling BJP, which had to battle the rebel factor in several places. The lower turnout is obviously causing worry for the Congress too.

The voting was peaceful as no poll-related violence was reported. There were, however, reports of snags in EVMs resulting in a delay in polling. The highest polling of 78 per cent was recorded in Sirmaur district, which had seen 82.03 per cent polling in 2017.

Confident of win

We are confident of forming the government. People have come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy. Every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal. —Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal CM

Congress has the edge

The Congress will win on the basis of its past performance as well as the ‘10 guarantees’ promised in manifesto. All will cooperate to form the party govt in state. —Pratibha Singh, HP Congresschief

Among the constituencies, the highest polling of 85.24 was recorded at Doon in Solan followed by 82.39 per cent in Seraj, the CM’s constituency, in Mandi, Shillai in Sirmaur (82 per cent), Haroli in Una (80 per cent) and Renuka, Nahan and Pachhad in Sirmaur (78 per cent each). The lowest polling of 50.25 per cent was recorded at Baijnath in Kangra. The districts which saw high polling percentage include Una (77.28), Sirmaur (78) and Shimla (72.05). A total of 55.92 lakh voters decided the political fortunes of 412 candidates, including 38 women, who are in the fray for the Vidhan Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The fate of stalwarts like CM Jai Ram Thakur and his 10 Cabinet colleagues, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and senior Congress MLAs, including Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Asha Kumari and Ram Lal Thakur, is locked in the EVMs.

Even though there was bright sunshine in the state, polling in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Bharmour, interiors of Chamba and Shimla district was sluggish in the morning hours. However, there was brisk polling after noon as the polling figure touched 55 per cent by 3 pm.

There was great enthusiasm among first-time voters, who were keen on casting their vote. “I am excited to cast my vote as this is the first time that I am taking part in the electoral process,” said Lobsang, a first-time voter at the highest Tashigang polling station at 15,256 ft in Lahaul and Spiti.

Attired in traditional clothes, voters trudged 14 km through snow to cast their vote at the Chasak Bhatori polling booth in the remote Pangi area, falling in the Bharmour segment of Chamba.

The polling in predominantly urban areas of Shimla and Kasumpti, though better than the last poll, remained low. Despite the facility of casting vote from the comforts of their home, a large number of people above 80 arrived at polling stations to exercise their franchise, some on wheelchairs.

Cong complains to EC over ‘forged’ letter

The Congress complained to the EC against the BJP and others for allegedly circulating a forged letter written on Rajeev Shukla’s letter pad in a bid to ‘influence’ voters.

