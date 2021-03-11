75 Amrit Sarovars to be set up

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

To strengthen the water level and recharge natural water resources, 75 Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in all districts of the state under the “Catch the Rain” programme, said Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh while presiding over a meeting organised to review the drought situation and various developmental activities.

He said to sensitise people on water conservation, it has been associated with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said the Tricolor would be hoisted on all these Amrit Sarovars by senior citizens of the area or by the next of kin of martyrs.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners that new structures of Amrit Sarovars should be constructed in all districts on priority and adequate arrangements be made to hoist the Tricolor there. All Deputy Commissioners of the state virtually participated in the meeting.

He directed all DCs that efforts should be made to conserve, rejuvenate and clean natural water resources, besides their geo-tagging. The Chief Secretary also directed the DCs to take all possible steps to tackle the drought situation.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to interlink drinking water schemes to solve the problem of water scarcity and to take necessary steps to recharge sources of such schemes and provide adequate quantity of drinking water through hand pumps also. The CS asked the Agriculture Department to prepare a plan for the supply of fodder for animals.