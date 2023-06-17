75 villages along China border to be developed

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 16

To counter China’s strengthening of infrastructure along the border in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, 75 villages out of total 210 will be developed under the Vibrant Village programme.

Vibrant Village Programme The 75 identified villages fall in Pooh and Kalpa blocks of Kinnaur and Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district

District authorities have been asked to prepare plans to promote economic activities in these villages

The focus will be on strengthening road network and ensuring better connectivity under Vibrant Village programme

The move comes in the wake of a recent visit of Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to these villages, including Chitkul, the last border village on the Kinnaur side. The 75 identified villages fall in the Pooh and Kalpa blocks in Kinnaur and Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti.

“We have directed the administration in the two districts to prepare plans that will help promote economic activities in the border villages for the benefit of residents,” revealed Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue and Tribal Development).

The emphasis would be on strengthening the road infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity in these border villages.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Wednesday held virtual meetings with the Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kaza. Seventy-six villages would be developed under the Centre’s Rs 4,800-crore Vibrant Village programme, which was launched in February this year.

The state police had expressed concern over migration of population from these border villages. Subsequently, a team of police officials had visited the area to assess various issues being faced by the locals.

Himachal shares a boundary of over 240 km in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti with the Tibet Autonomous region in China. This includes a 160-km stretch from Daroti to Mumti Dogri in Kinnaur and 80 km in the Chumar area of Lahaul-Spiti.

The endeavour is to improve facilities like road connectivity, helipads, reliable power supply, quality health care, communication network, drinking water and other infrastructure to ensure that there is minimum migration from these villagers. The district administration has involved gram sabhas and local population in the preparation of development plans so that their aspirations can be fulfilled.

Thrust will be laid on promoting agriculture and horticulture activities with technological advancements to ensure economic benefits to villagers.