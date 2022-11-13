75% voter turnout in Una district, 2% less than in 2017

Our Correspondent

Una, November 12

A total of 75.01 percent electors exercised their franchise in Una district during the Assembly elections, for which 515 polling stations were set up. A fall of 2.11 per cent was recorded in the turn out in this Assembly elections as compared to the 2017 Assembly polls, when 77.13 per cent voters had exercise their franchise.

Women voters were 8.47 per cent more as compared to the male voters, while all four third gender voters exercised their franchise.

Out of a total 82,707 electors in Chintpurni segment, the 72.22 per cent cast their vote, while 75.69 percent electors exercised their franchise in Gagret constituency, which has 82,866 electors. In Haroli, the 75.38 per cent out of 87,605 voters cast their votes while in Una, 75.4 percent of the 86,310 electors used their franchise. Out of the 85,325 voters in Kutlehar, 76.29 per cent cast their votes.

The district has 135 centenarian voters, while those between 80 and 100 years in age were 10,910, besides, 3,417 physically challenged persons. The district Election Department had made provision of postal ballots for these three categories of voters.

The EVM and VVPAT machines of Una, Haroli and Kutlehar segments have been stored in the strong room set up at Government College, Una, while those used in Chintpurni and Gagret segments have been kept at Government College, Amb.

District Election Officer Raghav Sharma said the entire poll process elections completed peacefully and no major incident of violence was reported. The district election department had designated some polling stations in each assembly segment as model polling stations, which were decorated with balloons. Here, the voters were invited to take selfie clicks which were uploaded on to the facebook page of the Election Commission.