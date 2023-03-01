75-year-old charred to death in Shimla

ANI

Shimla, February 28

A 75-year-old woman was burnt alive in the fire that broke out in her house in Shimla district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Khalti under the Shahdhar panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur sub-division.

The deceased woman named Shukri Devi perished in the fire that broke out at 2 am at the house of former deputy pradhan Mansingh.

DSP, Rampur Zone, Chandrashekhar said “The cause of the fire is not known at the moment”. Fire Brigade was unable to arrive in time to douse the fire.”

Deputy Pradhan of Shahdhar Panchayat, Dilip said, “The incident took place sometime around 2 or 3’ o’clock this morning. Everyone was sleeping in their homes when the fire broke out and the eight-room house made of wood was completely reduced to ashes. Since the village is far away from the road it became difficult for fire tenders to reach in time to control the blaze. Neighbours were not aware of the fire and people started gathering at the spot only in the morning.”