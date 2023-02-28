75-year-old woman dies as wooden house catches fire in Shimla district

Shimla, February 28

A 75-year-old woman died as a fire broke out in her house in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district early on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khalti, Shahdhar Panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur sub-division.

Shukri Devi was burnt alive in the fire that broke out around 2 am at the house of former deputy pradhan Mansingh.

The cause of the fire is not known, said Rampur Zone DSP Chandrashekhar.