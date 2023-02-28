75-year-old woman dies as wooden house catches fire in Shimla district

Shimla, February 28
A 75-year-old woman died as a fire broke out in her house in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district early on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Khalti, Shahdhar Panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur sub-division.
Shukri Devi was burnt alive in the fire that broke out around 2 am at the house of former deputy pradhan Mansingh.
The cause of the fire is not known, said Rampur Zone DSP Chandrashekhar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
Sisodia arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with liquor ...
Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says Supreme Court
CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...
India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23
NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...
SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court
A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI...
Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed
Security forces cordon off an area at Padgampora village fol...