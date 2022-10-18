76 out of 90 delegates from Himachal vote to elect Congress president

Shimla, October 17
A total of 76 out of 90 AICC delegates from Himachal today cast their vote for electing the Congress president.
AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba said that while 66 delegates cast their vote at the Rajiv Bhawan here, 10 delegates cast their vote at the AICC office in Delhi. “Deepa Das Munshi, who is the Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) for the party polls, also cast her vote here at the Congress Office,” she added.
Alka said the party would get a new president on October 19 when the votes would be counted.
