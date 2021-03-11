76 units of blood donated in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 8

Blood donation and multi-specialty health camps were organised at a fair — conducted on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day — in Gagret here. Physically challenged persons were examined by specialists at the fair.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is the chairman of the Una district Red Cross Society, presided over the camp, while Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur was also present on the occasion.

A total of 76 units of blood were donated at the camp while 523 patients were examined by specialists of the Ayush Department. As many as 63 physically-challenged persons were examined and 40 were issued physical disability certificates on the spot.