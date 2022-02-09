762 new Covid cases, nine deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

As many as 762 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 277,998. Besides, nine persons died of the virus (four in Kangra, two in Shimla and one each in Solan, Chamba and Mandi).

The highest number of 177 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 105 in Mandi, 91 in Hamirpur, 86 in Solan, 82 in Shimla, 63 in Bilaspur, 55 in Chamba, 36 in Sirmaur, 30 in Kullu, 23 in Una and seven each in Kinanur and Lahaul and Spiti. The total active cases declined to 4,812.