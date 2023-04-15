78-year-old dies of Covid

Shimla, April 14
A 78-year-old man died of Covid in Mandi today, taking the total death count to 4,208 in the state.
On Friday, 199 Covid cases were reported, taking the total active cases to 2,144. However, only 35 patients are admitted to hospitals.
