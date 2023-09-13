7K cases settled at Mandi Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

According to Secretary of Mandi’s District Legal Services Authority, Lok Adalat was held at District and Sessions Court, Mandi, and courts of Karsog, Thunag, Gohar, Jogindernagar, Sundernagar and Sarkaghat on September 9.

He said 17 Benches were formed and a total of 14,041 cases were placed before various Benches of Pre-Lok Adalat settings and Lok Adalat for hearing. Of these, 7,075 cases were settled with mutual consent of the parties involved.

