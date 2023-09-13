7K cases settled at Mandi Lok Adalat

Mandi, September 12
According to Secretary of Mandi’s District Legal Services Authority, Lok Adalat was held at District and Sessions Court, Mandi, and courts of Karsog, Thunag, Gohar, Jogindernagar, Sundernagar and Sarkaghat on September 9.
He said 17 Benches were formed and a total of 14,041 cases were placed before various Benches of Pre-Lok Adalat settings and Lok Adalat for hearing. Of these, 7,075 cases were settled with mutual consent of the parties involved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...