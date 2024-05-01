8,000 tourists stuck in snow close to Atal tunnel rescued

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

Around 1,500 vehicles carrying around 8,000 tourists stuck for hours near Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway in Kullu district yesterday due to a sudden snowfall were rescued at the midnight. Due to fresh snow in the area, the road became slippery for the movement of vehicles, which led to long traffic jams on the highway. The Manali police swung into action and evacuated the stranded vehicles out of the area.

KD Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, said the police and Border Roads Organisation started the rescue when a large number of tourists along with their vehicles were left stranded near Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in Kullu district because of fresh snow. The BRO cleared the road and police evacuated the stranded vehicles safely to Manali from Atal tunnel.

Around 1,500 vehicles carrying around 8,000 tourists were evacuated safely to Manali last evening. The evacuation process was completed by midnight.

Similarly in Lahaul and Spiti district, the police rescued eight stranded tourists last night from Pangmo village. The tourists were from Rajasthan and Ghumarwin, Bilaspur. Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said that the stranded tourists were brought safely in a home stay in Spiti.

Lahaul and Spiti region yesterday received considerable snowfall, which affected the traffic movement in Spiti and Lahaul regions. Spiti region received more snow as compared to Lahaul region. Due to fresh snow, the entire district has come up under the grip of cold waves.

