8-day Chamba Minjar fair to begin on July 23

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 8

The eight-day International Minjar fair of Chamba will be organised from July 23 to 30. An art and craft fair will also be part of the event.

A meeting with regard to the arrangements for the fair was held here under the chairmanship of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. District-level officials of various departments and non-official members of the fair attended the meeting.

“The International Minjar Fair is a reflection of the district’s rich cultural heritage and traditions and preference will be given to local folk art and culture. It will be ensured that the artists of the district are provided a proper platform,” Pathania said.

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar said the public opinion would be taken into account for organising the fair through various sub-committees.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the historic traditions of the fair would be taken care of.

The Governor and the Chief Minister will be invited for the opening and closing ceremony of the fair.