8 months on, locals await repaired road

Eeight months after being damaged by the floods in July last year, the road near Hathithan in Bhuntar has still not been fully repaired. The road between the Bhuntar bridge and Jiya Chowk has not been metalled by the Public Works Department. Water accumulates on the road during rains and dirty water from drains frequently flows on to the road, causing a great deal of inconvenience for the area residents. Small vehicles often get stuck in the slush, and the condition of pedestrians is pitiable. Two-wheeler riders often become victims of accidents on this stretch of the road. The authorities concerned should pave the road immediately in public interest. —Rekha, Bhuntar

No treatment at night in CHC Sainj

THE hardships of patients in Sainj Valley have increased due to the non-availability of medical facilities at night at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sainj. Many patients in need of emergency care have lost their lives on their way to Kullu. The night service has been closed due to shortage of doctors and staff at the CHC. Adequate staff should be deputed at the CHC and night service be resumed at the earliest for the safety of the patients of the area. —Tek Ram, Sainj

Traffic deteriorates as tourists arrive

TOURIST footfall has started picking up in Shimla, and the problem of traffic jams has also started resurfacing, especially around the Lift. The police will have to keep an eye on the situation and take required steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city for the convenience of both tourists and residents. —Raghav, Shimla

