8 rain-hit families given shelter in govt buildings

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, August 21

As many as 33 houses were completely damaged and 137 partially damaged in the recent rains. A total of 125 cow shelters were also damaged in Bhattiyat area of Chamba district.

The information was given by Chamba Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra during a review meeting at Chowari in Bhattiyat sub-division. The meeting was conducted to assess the damage caused by rains and landslides in the past recent days.

The ADM asked the officials to coordinate with officers at the sub-divisional level that are engaged in relief and rehabilitation works.

He said members of eight families affected by the rains had been provided temporary shelter in government buildings. He said they were being provided with necessary food items, medical aid and fruits.

The ADM said 20 people had been provided accommodation at a government primary school, three people at the Parchod gram panchayat guest house and eight at the Forest Department’s residential building, Lahru.

