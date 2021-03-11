8 years on, college building at Mandi yet to be completed

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 23
Residents of Lad Bharol tehsil of Mandi district have urged the state government to complete the construction of a government degree college, the foundation stone for which was laid here eight years ago.
They say that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of the college in 2014 but the Public Works Department (PWD) is yet to complete the construction work. At present, students are attending classes in a government senior secondary school in the area.
Will benefit students of 17 panchayats
The people of the region have been requesting the government since long to complete the construction of the building at the earliest. Once completed, the college will benefit students of 17 panchayats in the Jogindernagar constituency. — Zila Parishad member
Tek Singh, a local, says, “The area lacks proper educational infrastructure. The government should ask the authorities concerned to speed up the construction of the college building so that students can benefit from it”.
Kushal Bhardwaj, Zila Parishad member, says, “The people of the region have been requesting the government since long to complete the construction of the building at the earliest. Once completed, the college will benefit students of 17 panchayats in Jogindernagar”.
He adds that Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana should raise the issue with the government. Sanjiv Sood, Executive Engineer, PWD, Jogindernagar, says, “Almost 90 per cent work of the college building has been completed. Due to the sudden demise of the contractor, the construction work on the building was affected. Now, the work has been expedited and we are hopeful that it will be completed by next month”.
