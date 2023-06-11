8 yrs on, still no work on polyclinic for ex-servicemen

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 10

The construction of a polyclinic building for ex-servicemen at Dehra Gopipur in Kangra district has been hanging fire for over eight years. The then Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh had laid its foundation stone on February 21, 2015.

There was also a proposal to set up a canteen for the ex-servicemen in the complex. However, even after eight years, no headway has been made in the project.

The state government had announced the construction of the building through the HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation with an aim to provide medical and canteen facilities to thousands of Army veterans of Dehra Gopipur, Jaswan Pragpur and Jwalamukhi constituencies. However, in the absence of political and administrative will, the project had failed to take off.

Congress spokesman Sapan Sood said at the time of laying the foundation stone, Virbadhra Singh had directed the departments concerned to complete the building within two years.

During a recent visit of Dhani Ram Shandil — who holds the portfolio of Ex-Servicemen Welfare — to Dehra Gopipur, the residents brought the issue to his notice and he assured them of looking into the matter.

In the absence of a proper polyclinic, the ex-servicemen had to visit the army hospitals at Yol, Pathankot, Palampur, and Chandimandir even for petty treatments.

Arun Vasisth, Executive Engineer, Dehra Gopipur, said only the foundation stone was laid, but, no funds were allocated for the project. Therefore, the construction of the building could not be taken up. He added that despite the submission of construction cost to the state government by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2015, funds are still awaited.