80.5% voters, enrolled since 2017, cast vote this time: Garg

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

Around 80.5 per cent of the electors enrolled since 2017 had cast their vote in the recent Assembly elections. “The number of electors increased by 5.37 lakh while the number of votes polled increased by 4.33 lakh (80.5 per cent) in the Assembly elections,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today. The overall voting percentage, excluding postal ballots, in the elections was 75.6 per cent.

He said that the total number of electors increased to 55.25 lakh this time from 49.88 lakh in the 2017 elections, an increase of 10.7 per cent. “It includes 1.93 lakh first-time voters aged around 18 and 19 years,” he added.

Garg said that compared to 37.27 lakh votes polled in the 2017 elections (excluding postal ballots of service and election duty voters), the number of votes increased to 41.60 lakh this time, an increase of 11.6 per cent.

He said the efforts of the Election Commission of India and statewide awareness campaigns launched under the Universal Transparent Elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters led to the increase in votes cast.