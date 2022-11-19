800-gram charas seized in Shimla

ANI

Shimla, November 18

Police officials in Shimla have recovered 802 grams of charas from the possession of Diwan Chand, a resident of Banjar in Kullu. An FIR has been filed under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kumarsain police station here.

The Shimla Police earlier arrested one person and recovered 600 gm of opium and 98.60 gm of charas, informed the police on Thursday. The accused was identified as Hum Bahadur.

Director-General of HP Police Sanjay Kundu earlier met the DG of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), SN Pradhan in Delhi and joined hands to address the drug trafficking issue prevailing in the state. The DGP in a tweet wrote, “Discussed a joint strategy to ensure drug-free Himachal Pradesh”.