81 sites identified for setting up e-vehicle charging stations

Shimla, October 4

The state government has identified 81 sites along six proposed green corridors for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles.

At present, there are 30 charging stations in Himachal, including 19 set up by various government agencies. The Himachal Pradesh Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) is operating 110 buses and 50 taxis, all battery operated. Besides, some hotels, too, have set up charging stations for the convenience of tourists.

The government has identified 81 sites along the six green corridors having a length of 2,137 km for setting up of charging stations to ensure that switch over from petrol/diesel vehicles to e-vehicles is smooth. Besides, 54 more charging stations will be set up with funds from the Union Ministry of Petroleum. The IOCL will set up 35 charging station, BPCL 12 while the HPCL will establish seven stations.

People are yet to switch over to electric vehicles in a big way considering their high cost, especially battery cost, while the Transport Department has saved Rs 50 lakh in eight months by running 19 small e-vehicles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the budget for 2023-24 had resolved to make Himachal a model state for e-vehicles. Himachal was among the first states to introduce e-vehicles on the 50-km Manali-Rohtang road on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which pointed out that carbon emissions from vehicles was hastening the melting of snow and glaciers.

The proposed average distance between two charging stations will be 20 km. The state government has announced 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric buses and trucks with a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh. Private operators will also get 50 per cent subsidy for establishing charging stations. The government also plans to phase out 1,500 HRTC diesel buses in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

