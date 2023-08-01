81-year-old attacked by monkeys, hurt

Mandi, July 31
An 81-year-old woman Santosh Kumari was attacked by a group of monkeys at Thanehada mohalla in here today. She was sitting on a chair in the gallery of her house when she was attacked.
Family members said a herd of monkeys came and suddenly pounced on Santosh Kumari in the afternoon. When family members heard her screams and ran to her rescue, the monkeys bit her hands and back and left her bleeding.
“The monkeys pounced on other members of the family who came to save her. The injured woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated,” said a family member. The area residents have urged the Forest Department to take effective steps to check monkey menace.
