81-year-old Tibetan sets himself ablaze

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 3

The Tibetan government-in-exile here claimed that another Tibetan, Taphun (81), resorted to self-immolation in Kirti, Ngaba county of China.

A release by the Central Tibetan Administration said it had only been a month since Tibetans mourned the death of famous Tibetan singer Tsewang Norbu who self-immolated in front of Potala Palace just days before Tibetan New Year. In another latest news report from Tibet, reliable sources have confirmed yet another self-immolation of 81-year-old Taphun a few days ago.

On March 27, Taphun immolated himself in front of a police station near the Kirti monastery to protest the Chinese oppression. It was reported that the police took Taphun away after his attempt. However, he died later in custody, the release said.

Over the past many years, especially in March, the Chinese government has imposed heightened restrictions in Ngaba county where frequent cases of self-immolations are reported.

Taphun was a resident of Meruma nomadic village in Ngaba county. He was always vocal about China’s oppressive policies. —