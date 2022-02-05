816 new Covid cases, seven deaths in Himachal

Shimla, February 4
As many as 816 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 275,496. Besides, seven persons died of the virus (three in Shimla and one each in Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur and Solan districts).
The highest 175 cases were recorded in Hamirpur, followed by 167 in Kangra, 127 in Shimla, 79 in Bilaspur, 71 in Mandi, 53 in Una, 41 in Solan, 33 in Sirmaur, 20 each in Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti, 16 in Kullu and 14 in Kinnaur. The total active cases declined to 7,539.
