82 players to represent Himachal at Khelo India

Shimla, June 2
The state is set to field a contingent of 82 sportspersons for the upcoming 10-day long Khelo India Youth Games. Commencing from June 4, the Games are being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Government of Haryana. As many as 24 support staff members will accompany the squad.
The Games will be mainly organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, as well as in Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Delhi.
Uttam Dod, Department of Sports in Shimla, who is leading the team as Chef de Mission, said that Himachal would participate in athletics, boxing, gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling along with three indigenous sports – Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu and Thang-Ta.
The state secured 25th position by bagging two gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the third Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati in 2020.
