825 poll officials attend training

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 22

A training session for micro-observers was held in the auditorium of Dharamsala PG College. District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Jassal and Nodal Officer Training Sandeep Sharma were present on the occasion.

The DC said micro-observers would be deployed at polling booths and voting centres during the voting and counting process for fair elections.

Micro-observers were given detailed information about the functioning of VVPATs and EVMs. As many as 375 micro-observers and 825 poll officials were imparted training.

