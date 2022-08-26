834 get letters at job fair in Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, August 25

“As many as 834 job letters were issued in the mega job fair organised by the Himachal Pradesh Skill Developemnt Corporation (HPSDC) today,” said Naveen Sharma, State Coordinator of the HPSDC.

He said 1,500 people had registered for interview while 22 companies participated in the job fair organised at Government Postgraduate College here. He added that if there was skill, there is no dearth of job opportunities.

Sharma said that unemployment was a major issue in the country and the fair was an attempt to provide job opportunities near home. He added that companies from Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh and other industrial areas of the state had participated in the fair.

He said that there were over 2,000 jobs for aspirants but only 834 were selected and given job letters. He added that the new entrants were offered salaries between Rs 9,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on their qualifications.

MLA Narender Thakur inaugurated the job fair. He said that the state government had specifically directed industrialists to provide jobs to local people on priority.

#Hamirpur #Unemployment