84 of 628 Chamba poll booths in 'shadow zone'

Chamba, October 28
Of the total 628 polling stations in the district, as many as 84 have been identified
as located in the ‘shadow zone’, the district election statistics revealed.
In the Churah (SC) constituency, 14 polling stations have no mobile network and Internet connectivity, the statistics added. While 18 polling stations in the Bharmour (ST) constituency have poor mobile network and Internet connectivity, the figures revealed. However, webcasting will be carried out in 314 stations of the district on the polling day.
