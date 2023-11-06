‘84 Pauris’ of Una to be restored

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 5

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will take up the work for restoration of 84 Pauris (stairs) in Una town. The 84 Pauris, which were entrance to Una at one time, have archaeological significance.

As per Malvika Pathania, state convenor of INTACH, 84 Pauris were about 250 years old monument and was linked to the history of Una town. The monument also has significance in Sikh history as it is linked with the descendants of Guru Nanak Dev, she said.

Pathania said Una was a historic city blessed by Guru Hargobind (6th Sikh Master) and Guru Gobind Singh (10th Sikh Master). The town came into prominence during Baba Kaladhari, 9th in decent from Guru Nanak Dev, followed by his son Baba Ajit Singh Bedi. Son of Baba Ajit Singh Bedi, Baba Sahib Singh Bedi, 11th in decent from Guru Nanak Dev, anointed Maharaja Ranjit Singh to throne, she said.

To inculcate mutual brotherhood and to protect people from the Mughal tyranny, Baba Sahib Singh constructed a huge fort and built many shrines in 1786 AD. He also built many temples, baulis and Deva shrines, which can be found all over the district even today, she said.

Pathania said Chaurasi (84) Pauris built here is a monument of mutual brotherhood. These also signify the 84 ‘yonis’, which a human has to pass to attain nirwana as per Hindu mythology. The ‘pauris’ were built with stones brought from various places of religious significance. It was built by sages of all religions of the time as every stone laid was brought in with prayers and reverence, she added.

She further said that the original stones with which the ‘pauris’ were built were still intact, Unfortunately at some places the stones have been covered with Kota stone. A septic tank has also been built near the monument. The INTACH experts would take out the stones and try to restore the 84 Pauris in their original form. We have also planned that as people climb up the pauris they would be able to read the history associated with inscribed along them, the state convenor of INTAC said.

Una DC Raghav Sharma said since many local residents and organisations of Una wanted the 84 Pauris to be restored, he had released a fund of Rs 20 lakh for it. The work of restoration would be carried by INTACH, which would also pitch in with the remaining funds required for the purpose of restoring the site.

