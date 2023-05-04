85 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 3
As many as 85 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. The total active cases stood at 760. Around 151 Covid patients recovered today. However, no casualty from the virus was reported while the death toll remained at 4,217.
