86 drug peddlers arrested by Nurpur police in 7 months

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, April 2
The Nurpur police arrested 86 drug peddlers, including 18 women, during a special drive over the past seven months (till March 31).
It also succeeded in busting an interstate drug racket by arresting three persons and seized 1.1 kg heroin (chitta) worth Rs 1.20 crore, 100 sedative tablets and Rs 13,20,330 in cash. During the investigation, Rs 1.05-crore drug money invested by the accused in gold through a goldsmith at Pathankot in Punjab was also seized.
Seizures made
2.683 kg heroin (chitta)
9.514 kg poppy husk
1.156 kg charas
The district police also succeeded in procuring the confirmation of an order to seize Rs 1.03-crore movable and immovable assets of a drug peddler hailing from Chhanni village under the Damtal police station.
According to Ashok Ratan (IPS), who joined as Nurpur SP in August last year, the police registered 60 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 86 drug peddlers during the past seven months. During that period, 2.683 kg heroin (chitta), 9.514 kg poppy husk and 1.156 kg charas was seized from the nabbed drug peddlers.
“In all, 146 cases were registered under the Excise Act. A sum of Rs 51,61,700 was collected as fine for illegal mining by issuing challans to 541 offenders across the police district,” he added. The police also made efforts to break the interstate supply chain of narcotics.
