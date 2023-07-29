87 Agriculture University students crack ASRB NET

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 28

A record number of 87 postgraduate students of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur have qualified National Eligibility Test this year.

While hosting a tea party to NET qualified students and their advisors, Prof H.K Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor, said that it was a matter of pride and happiness for the university. Prof Chaudhary said that success was achieved by consistency working hard and discussions among the students and teachers. He appreciated students, teachers and supporting staff for the grand success this year.

He said that the examinations were conducted by Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and National Testing Agency in April and the results were declared on July 25. He told that 84 PG students have qualified NET-2023 conducted by ASRB while 3 students have cleared the UGC NET conducted by NTA.

