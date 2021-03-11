87 cops in Himachal Pradesh of 'doubtful integrity'

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 1

Names of 121 Himachal Police officials (constable to inspector) figure on the lists of those with "doubtful integrity" and "undesirable for sensitive posts". These lists have been prepared by the Vigilance Department and the Police Headquarters, respectively.

These officials would not be posted as station house officers (SHOs), personal security officers (PSOs) of VIPs, munshis at police stations, besides being kept away from the Vigilance Department, Crime Investigation Department (CID) and key positions in mining and drug-prone areas, said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

A review of the working, neutrality and integrity of officials is reportedly done by the Police Establishment Committee before posting them on key positions.

Eighty-seven of these officials have "doubtful integrity". Criminal cases or departmental proceedings are pending against them or they have been acquitted on technical grounds with reasonable suspicion on their integrity. The remaining 34 officials are "undesirable" for sensitive posts.

After the Nadaun SHO tried to run over a Vigilance team and was booked in bribery and drug cases in December 2021, the DGP had directed the SPs of all 13 police districts to review working and integrity of officials. All postings would be made strictly on the basis of merit and professionalism and not on political considerations, he maintained.

#himachal police