89 new recruits of SJVN get job letters

Shimla, September 26
SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said that 89 job appointment letters for the new recruits have been virtually issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the nationwide Rozgar Mela - Mission Mode Recruitment drive.
Sharma said that during the Rozgar Mela today, the appointment letters were issued to newly recruited Field Officers, Field Engineers, Junior Field Engineers and officers in various disciplines of the company. In the last 12 months, 561 Field Officers, Field Engineers, Junior Field Officers & Engineers and Field Technicians in various disciplines have been recruited in the SJVN.
Sharma said that to extend the benefits of this mission to the people living in the vicinity of projects, the SJVN has kept 25 per cent reservation for project associated families/ people of project associated area for recruitment of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts.
