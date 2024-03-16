9 Himachal BJP MLAs may face action for privilege breach

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 15

Nine BJP legislators may face action over a complaint against them for breach of privilege and contempt while the Budget for 2024-25 was being passed in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28.

Raised objectionable slogans in Assembly Congress MLA from Nahan Ajay Solanki has in his complaint sought action against the nine BJP MLAs for causing disruption and obstructing the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha

The complaint accuses the nine MLAs and those whom the Vidhan Sabha Speaker had suspended of unruly behaviour

It has been stated in the complaint that the MLAs raised objectionable slogans and threw papers of the Vidhan Sabha proceedings and also intimidated marshals, who were directed to remove the MLAs from the House

On the complaint of Congress MLA from Nahan Ajay Solanki against nine BJP MLAs, the Vidhan Sabha Secretary had sought written replies from them by March 18. Solanki had filed a complaint that all nine MLAs created a ruckus and insulted the office of the Speaker with their remarks and conduct on the floor of the House while the Budget was being passed.

The nine MLAs against whom the complaint had been filed are Satpal Singh Satti (Una), Vinod Kumar (Nachan), Hans Raj (Churah), Vipin Parmar (Sullah), Surinder Shourie (Banjar), Trilok Jamwal (Bilaspur), Inder Dutt Gandhi (Balh), Lokender Kumar (Anni) and Deep Raj (Karsog).

The strength of the Congress in the Assembly has reduced to 34 after six of its MLAs were disqualified from the House for defying the party’s whip during cut motions and passing of the Budget, . On the other hand, the BJP has 25 MLAs and also enjoys the support of three Independent MLAs. Solanki’s complaint is being viewed as an attempt by the ruling Congress to somehow reduce the strength of the BJP in the House temporarily by suspending the nine MLAs for their conduct. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has already accused the Congress of misusing power to hit out at its political opponents.

They have been asked to furnish their replies latest by March 18 so that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker could consider the complaint in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the HP Legislative Assembly, 1973. They have also been intimated that if no reply is received from their side by the stipulated time, it will be deemed that they have no submission and the matter be decided accordingly.

Solanki in his complaint sought action against these MLAs under Rule 79 of the Business and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Assembly for causing disruption and obstructing the proceedings of the House.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shimla