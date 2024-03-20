9 booked for murder bid after village attack

Solan, March 19
Nine youths were booked for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences after they attacked some villagers and inflicted grievous injuries on them at Manjholi village last evening in Nalagarh.
Ajaib Singh, a resident of Mehsa Tibba village, complained to the police that the incident occurred when he had come to his paternal uncle’s house, along with villagers, after the demise of his aunt yesterday. He came to know that some people, armed with sticks and swords, had come to Khera Baba temple. On reaching there, the armed people attacked the villagers and started abusing them. They also damaged their cars and two-wheelers, the complainant alleged.
The villagers, including Gurpreet and Madal Lal, sustained head injuries, while Gurpreet and Ramlok received injuries on other body parts. The attackers left the spot after beating up the villagers. The injured were admitted to Community Health Centre at Nalagarh by the villagers.
Ajaib Singh alleged that Lakhbir Singh and his other accomplices had attacked them with an intention to kill them. The attackers youth also intimidated them before fleeing.
The police are probing the reason behind the attack.
Nalagarh DSP Firoz Khan said a case had been registered against several youth, including Lakhbir, Rooplal, Honey, Aakash, Lucky, Nishu, Aman, Goru and Harish for rioting, armed with deadly weapon, causing severe injury, attempt to murder, causing mischief and loss or damage and criminal intimidation among other offences.
