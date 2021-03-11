9 cattle buried under debris in Bhattiyat

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 21

Nine cattle head — one cow, one calf and seven sheep —were buried alive under landslide debris at Alli village in Bhattiyat of Chamba district due to cloudburst and heavy rain yesterday. It was revealed in the official reports which arrived at here today.

The reports revealed that several houses and cowsheds collapsed while many other were partially damaged in many villages.

As many as 17 families whose houses were facing imminent danger of collapse were shifted to safer places such as school and anganwari buildings, the reports said. They added that 25 bigha of agricultural land had sunk in Siyun, Samu, Koot, Gadet and Talai villages of the area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that the field staff had been directed to provide immediate relief to the rain-hit families on the spot as per the relief manual.

