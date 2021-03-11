9 cattle buried under debris in Bhattiyat

Chamba, August 21
Nine cattle head — one cow, one calf and seven sheep —were buried alive under landslide debris at Alli village in Bhattiyat of Chamba district due to cloudburst and heavy rain yesterday. It was revealed in the official reports which arrived at here today.
The reports revealed that several houses and cowsheds collapsed while many other were partially damaged in many villages.
As many as 17 families whose houses were facing imminent danger of collapse were shifted to safer places such as school and anganwari buildings, the reports said. They added that 25 bigha of agricultural land had sunk in Siyun, Samu, Koot, Gadet and Talai villages of the area.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that the field staff had been directed to provide immediate relief to the rain-hit families on the spot as per the relief manual.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him