9 months on, most Kullu flood victims yet to receive relief

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 22

Hundreds of families, affected by the disaster caused by incessant rains, landslides and floods last year, are still waiting for the relief amount after over nine months of the disaster. Six months have also passed after the launch of ‘Punarvas’, a rehabilitation initiative of the state government for the affected families, but many families of the district have not yet received the full amount promised under the ‘special relief package’.

A large number of families were rendered homeless after their houses were swept away by the floods in Beas, Parvati, Pin Parvati and other rivers of the district

Many shops and commercial structures were also washed away. The state government had announced a special relief package for the affected people on September 30

The first instalment of Rs 3 lakh each, through direct benefit transfer, to 324 families totalling to Rs 9.72 crore was disbursed by the CM during the launch of 'Punarvas' in Kullu on October 21 last year

However, the distribution of the relief amount was delayed over scrutiny and completion of the necessary formalities and many affected families of the district are still waiting for the 'special relief'

Now, the model code of conduct, which has been imposed till June 4 in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, has delayed the distribution of relief amount

The model code of conduct (MCC) that came into force on March 16 has further delayed the distribution of the relief amount to the families affected.

Kullu District Revenue Officer Ganesh Thakur said, “Floods or landslides affected around 5,000 people in the district last year. All the affected people have been given relief amounts according to the SDRF and NDRF guidelines and most of the beneficiaries have been given relief amounts under the special relief package.”

After the implementation of the MCC, a letter has been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Government of Himachal Pradesh, for seeking permission for distribution of relief amount to the remaining affected persons under the special relief package, he added.

“About Rs 28 crore has been distributed to the affected people in Kullu district as relief. The concerned SDMs were asked to correct the incorrect bank details of around 500 beneficiaries from Banjar and Kullu subdivisions,” he said.

