 9 months on, Shamti residents again gripped by fear of landslip : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • 9 months on, Shamti residents again gripped by fear of landslip

9 months on, Shamti residents again gripped by fear of landslip

Last year in July, people had to vacate their houses after a 500-m hill eroded

9 months on, Shamti residents again gripped by fear of landslip

The overflowing water tank located in Shamti. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 18

A leaking water supply tank at Shamti has raised fears that last year’s nightmare, in which residents were forced to vacate their houses in July after a 500-m hill eroded, could return to haunt them.

Reflects mismanagement

It reflects the mismanagement of the Jal Shakti Department as the drinking water is continuously overflowing. Located at Balana area of Shamti, the water is leaking through a fissure which had developed last year. — Kamal Mehta, A resident

Large-scale seepage

The leakage was examined after the residents brought it to our notice three days ago. It was found that large-scale seepage of water was caused by a natural source of water in the vicinity. — Ashish Rana, Executive Engineer

Land subsidence, blockage of natural course of water owing to reckless constructions, and leakage of a drinking water tank were found to be the key reasons behind last year’s incident. Many measures were taken to plug the fissures, which were several feet deep, that had developed on the hill; now, however, the leakage from the tank has rendered those measures ineffective.

As many as 108 families were hit by the tragedy last year when around 200 bigha land was inundated. Now, about 132 houses — 80 concrete houses and 52 kutcha one — lying below the water tank are at risk.

Expressing concern over the leaking tank, Kamal Mehta, a resident, said, “It reflects the mismanagement of the Jal Shakti Department as water was continuously overflowing from a huge drinking water tank. Located at Balana area of Shamti, the water was flowing through a fissure which had developed last year.”

“It is a highly risky proposition as seeping water had caused colossal damage to several houses last year at Shamti. The overflowing water, which is gushing out at a high speed, is posing a threat to the repaired part. Water flows overground and underground in parts, between the damaged houses,” he added.

It reappears at the site where 12 flats of the Mehta Complex had been damaged last year. Even the houses which were being restored through retro-fitting could be damaged again if water continued to seep to their foundations.

The seeping water has also found its way through a newly repaired retaining wall laid by an affected resident, Mahesh Verma, whose house was damaged last year. Residents wonder if the repair work go waste under the circumstances.

“After last year’s tragedy, we realised that water seeping through the ground was also a cause of concern. The Jal Shakti Department should address the problem on priority as it once again threatens the houses lying below the hill and could cause a repeat of last year’s tragedy,” opined Mehta.

Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Ashish Rana, said the leakage was examined after the residents brought it to their notice three days ago. It was found that large-scale seepage of water was caused by a natural water source in the vicinity.

The tank was repaired and even emptied to examine the problem and it was found that there was seepage of water from it.

He added that the issue has been brought to the notice of the Solan SDM so that requisite measures could be taken to avert another untoward incident.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

