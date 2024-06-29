9 Punjab tourists hurt in accident near Manali

Kullu, June 28
Nine tourists from Sangrur district of Punjab sustained injuries as the taxi (HP-02K-2553) they were travelling in rolled down the hills near the Rahala Fall on the Manali-Rohtang road today. According to information the tourists were going from Manali towards the Rohtang Pass. The driver lost control and the speedy vehicle veered off the road and fell off the hills. The injured were rescued and sent to a hospital in Manali for treatment.
