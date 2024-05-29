9 students awarded gold medals at Abhilashi University convocation

Mandi, May 28
Abhilashi University celebrated its fifth convocation ceremony at its Chail Chowk campus in Mandi district today.
Chancellor Dr RK Abhilashi presided over the event and conferred degrees on 285 students, and awarded gold medals to nine outstanding achievers. The ceremony began with a Saraswati Vandana, followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony to mark the inauguration.
Pro-Chancellor Dr LK Abhilashi chaired the event. Addressing the degree recipients, he emphasised the readiness required to face life’s challenges and highlighted the university’s various accomplishments. He said that Abhilashi University offers several pioneering courses in Himachal Pradesh, preventing students from seeking higher education outside the state.
The university extended honours to the chief guest and other dignitaries. Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Banyal welcomed all attendees and presented the annual report of the university. He praised the quality of education and the growing interest of students in the university. Banyal also administered an oath to the graduates, encouraging them to remain dedicated to their duties.
In his address, Dr RK Abhilashi congratulated the university and the graduates. He emphasised the need for both hard work and smart work in today’s competitive world, urging students to value their time. He recounted the university’s journey from a small coaching centre to a full-fledged university. He also encouraged students to stay away from drugs.
Of the total students, nine PhD scholars, 228 undergraduate students, and 48 postgraduate students received their degrees. Nine students were awarded the Shri Tulsi Ram Abhilashi Memorial Gold Medal for their exceptional performance.
