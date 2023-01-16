9 villages in Kullu district go silent for 42 days to appease deity

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 15

The residents of nine villages in Kullu district have been observing complete silence since Makar Sankranti to appease village deity Gautam Rishi. They will continue doing so for 42 days as part of an age-old tradition.

According to the villagers, it is believed that on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year, Gautam Rishi leaves his abode to join the deity council in heaven and he stays there for 42 days. During that period, he meditates and the noise from the earth might disturb and displease him.

Ved Ram Thakur of Shanag village said, “To avoid deity’s wrath, residents of Goshal, Solang, Shanag, Kothi, Palchan, Ruar, Kulang, Majhach and Burua villages in Ujhi valley of Kullu district strictly follow this age-old tradition every year. During those 42 days, they stay away from all types of entertainment. They also avoid crop cultivation and pruning of apple plants.”

“During that period, no puja is performed in the temple and it remains closed till the return of the deity. The temple is shut after spreading mud on the floor. It is believed that when the temple is reopened, if a flower is seen on the mud, it symbolises happiness for villagers. If charcoal is seen there, it indicates that the village will face some fire incident. The presence of grain indicates a good harvest,” said Naresh Kumar, a resident of Burua village.

The temple of Gautam Rishi is situated at Goshal village in Manali subdivision.

