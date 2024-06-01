91 polling stations readied in Dharamsala

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 31

A total of 91 polling stations have been set up for voting in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. These include 90 general and one ‘critical’ polling station. The 54-Mandal polling station has been placed in the category of ‘critical’ polling station.

Barol-3 has highest no. of voters Number of service voters are 961 & those voting for first time are 1,872

517 Divyangs & 1,039 voters above 85 years of age

At 1,405, Barol-3 polling station has highest number of voters

A total of 546 employees and 186 soldiers to conduct voting

The Assistant Election Officer said webcasting is also proposed at 47 places and 63 polling stations to monitor the voting process here. He said that four model polling stations have been set up, which include Cheelgadi, Civil Lines, Dari-3 and Yol-2.

Voters of Dharamsala Assembly constituency are all set for polling. Those of who are studying or working out of the state have started arriving to cast their ballot.

According to Assistant Election Officer and SDM Dharamsala Sanjeev Kumar, the administration has completed all the preparations to hold free, fair and peaceful voting which will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

