92,774 cr liabilities left behind by BJP government in Himachal, says Dy CM as he presents state’s financial position

Partibha Chauhan
Shimla, September 21
The Vidhan Sabha on Thursday witnessed acrimonious exchanges between ruling governmnet and the Opposition as the White Paper in state’s financial position was presented in the House.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, the Chairman on the Cabinet sub-committee on preparing White Paper on state’s financial position, laid the report in the assembly today
Blaming the previous BJP regime for fiscal mismanagement, Agnihotri said Rs 92,774 crore liabilities were left behind by Jai Ram government. He said the White Paper had been prepared after examine the reports of RBI, CAG and the state budgets.
He accused the BJP regime of having misused loan amount of Rs 16,261 crore raised in the last election year of party functions.
As Agnihotri shared the details of the White Paper, the BJP legislators trouped to the well of the House while raising slogans.
There were heated exchanges between Agnihotri and former chief minister Thakur. Opposition accused the government of misleading everyone by presenting false figures.
Speaker Kuldeep Pathania adjourned the House at 12.40 pm for 20 minutes.
