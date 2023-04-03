94 fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 2

Registering a slight decrease in the number of positive cases in comparison to the previous day, Himachal Pradesh logged 94 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. About 72 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours and the state’s active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 1,218.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh logged 354 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare. No fresh Covid death was reported on Saturday and the death toll remained at 4,196.

A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from Saturday’s tally of 2,994 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

