94 in fray facing criminal cases

Shimla, November 5

The number of candidates facing criminal cases, fielded by political parties this time, has gone up from 18 to 23 per cent as compared to the 2017 elections.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released the data on the criminal record, assets, educational qualification and performance of 412 candidates, including the sitting MLAs, who are in the fray. As far as giving tickets to women is concerned, the figure stands at mere 5.8 per cent, which makes it 24 out of 412.

“A total of 94 candidates in the fray have criminal cases against them with the highest number of 36 being from the Congress,” said Dr OP Bhraita, Director, State Resource Centre, ADR. A total of 12 candidates each from the BJP and AAP were facing criminal cases.

Seven CPM candidates out of 11 were facing criminal charges. CPM MLA Rakesh Singha (Theog) faces the highest number of 30 cases, 20 cases by Kuldeep Singh Tanwar (CPM) from Kasumpti, 19 by AAP candidate Manish Thakur from Paonta Sahib, 11 cases by Vikramaditya Singh and eight by Kuldeep Rathore. In most cases, these cases pertain to dharnas and demonstrations.

As far as the wealth of the candidates is concerned, 21 per cent (86) have assets more than Rs 5 crore while 55 per cent (226) are crorepatis. The richest candidate in the fray is Balbir Verma (Rs 128.45 crore), the BJP MLA from Chopal, followed by Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh (Rs 101.39 crore) and then RS Bali, Congress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan with assets worth Rs 92.36 crore. While 90 per cent of the Congress candidates are crorepatis, the BJP nominees are a close second with 82 per cent.

While 84 of the 412 candidates are graduates, 83 are postgraduates. There are 68 graduate with professional degrees while 11 hold a doctorate degree, 69 are matriculate, 66 are Class XII pass, 13 have cleared Class VIII and six have completed Class V.