94% poll promises made in 2017 fulfilled, claims JP Nadda

Shimla, November 6
BJP national president JP Nadda today interacted with the people at Lower Bazaar and The Mall road of Shimla during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan (mass contact campaign) and urged them to vote in favour of the party.
He was accompanied by BJP leaders, including CM Jai Ram Thakur, party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, Mangal Pandey and Shimla (Urban) candidate Sanjay Singh.
He said such programmes were held in all 68 constituencies of the state today.
The BJP’s national as well as the state leadership participated in the drive. Enthusiasm among the masses indicates that the BJP would return to power, Nadda said.
He said the BJP has fulfilled 94 per cent of the poll promises made in 2017 vision document and the “double-engine” government had led to an era of development in the state.
The BJP was seeking vote on development works and public welfare schemes started by the government, he said. Terming the Congress manifesto as visionless, directionless and weightless, he said the party does not have faith in it and the public was also not taking it seriously.
