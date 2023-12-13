95 families declared homeless in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 12

As many as 95 families have been declared homeless in the first phase of the multipurpose Renuka Ji dam project in Sirmaur district by the district collector today.

They have been declared homeless as per the Himachal Pradesh Swaran Jayanti Policy 2021 and 2022 in the first phase. Two families have, however, not been included in this category as they did not fulfil the stipulated criteria.

Three families of Kathli Bharan panchayat, eight families of Ded Bagar, 17 families of Parara, 11 families of Lana Bhalta, 10 families of Ser Tandula, 32 families of Sangrah, two families of Baunal Kakog, 10 families of Gavahi and two families of Rajana have been declared homeless. They will be provided relief and rehabilitation as per the policy.

The project envisages the construction of a 148-m high rock fill dam on the Giri river at Dadahu in Sirmaur district and a powerhouse. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 6,947 crore. It will generate 40 MW power during the peak flow. Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd is executing the project and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation stone in 2021.

The acquisition of land for the project has been completed and Rs 2,800 crore has been set aside for the purpose. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been provided to the affected families while Rs 635 crore will be given to the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority.

