A first: Commercial cultivation of liquorice begins in Palampur

Palampur February 20
For the first time in the state, the commercial cultivation of liquorice (mulethi) has been started by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur. This was stated by Dr Sanjay Kumar Director, CSIR-IHBT, here today.
Liquorice is an important perennial shrub having sweet roots due to the presence of glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sucrose. It is used as a natural sweetener in herbal medicines, flavouring in candies and tobacco. It is also used in traditional medicines for treating chest and lung diseases, pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney and heart diseases, coughs, low blood pressure, liver toxicity and pancreatic disorders.
Liquorice is grown mainly in Afghanistan, while minor producing countries include Pakistan, China, Nepal and India. India imports 8,047 tonnes of liquorice annually from Afghanistan, China and Nepal. Realising the large imports in the country, it has been envisioned to extend the liquorice production area through organised cultivation after identifying the potential places in the state and achieve import substitution.
Official data suggested that the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmaur in the state have potential for its cultivation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...