A first, snow marathon to be held in Himachal's Lahaul from March 26

Mandi, March 19

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Neeraj Kumar said that to promote adventure sports, the first snow marathon would be organised in the valley on March 26 by the Reach India in collaboration with the district administration.

“The administration is supporting the marathon with the logistical, administrative and monetary support. People are all geared up to welcome the participants and guests for the event,” he added.

“The snow marathon will be an annual event and will see the elite international runners participating. We have joined hands with the organisers to make the event a big success” he said.

This event is being organised into four different categories – Full marathon (42 km), Half marathons 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. The marathon is being organised under the leadership of Colonel Jodh Dhillon, who is the president of the Winter Sports Federation of India. Lt Col Bhuvan Khare, a well-known outdoor and winter sports expert, is also a part of the organising committee.

The DC stated that this marathon would also give guests and runners a chance to experience the local culture and traditions.